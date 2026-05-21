Tyler Phillips News: Option to start Sunday

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough indicated Thursday that Phillips is under consideration to start Sunday's game against the Mets, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Phillips has been a full-time reliever the last two seasons with the Marlins, but almost all of his experience prior to that both at the major- and minor-league level has been as a starting pitcher. He's also exceeded 40 pitches in each of his last two relief outings, so Phillips is relatively stretched out. If the Marlins do go with Phillips on Sunday, he likely wouldn't be able to go longer than four innings.