Tyler Phillips News: Picks up three-inning save

Phillips recorded his first save of the season in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Reds, allowing two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings of relief. He struck out four.

The right-hander collected three conventional one-inning saves over the final weeks of the 2025 season, but Phillips picked up a long-relief save Thursday to close out a rout. He's been effective to begin the current campaign, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings and four appearances, but Phillips doesn't appear to be the part of the high-leverage picture for the Marlins at the moment.