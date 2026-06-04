Tyler Phillips News: Set for bulk relief outing Friday
Phillips will pitch in Friday's game versus the Rays at some point after starting pitcher Ryan Gusto, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Each of Phillips' last two appearances were traditional starts, but he'll come out of the bullpen Friday. The right-hander went five innings and threw 72 pitches his last time out, so he'll likely provide length Friday in what could be a piggyback start with Gusto.
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