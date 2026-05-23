Tyler Phillips News: Slated to start Sunday
Phillips will start Sunday's game against the Mets, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.
The Marlins sent Braxton Garrett down to Triple-A Jacksonville after just two starts, and the team will now give Phillips the next shot at replacing Robby Snelling (elbow) in the rotation. The right-handed Phillips has pitched well out of the bullpen in 2026 with a 1.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 30 innings, but he hasn't thrown more than three innings in an appearance this season. With that in mind, Phillips is unlikely to reach the five innings necessary to qualify for the win in his first start Sunday in a game that the the Marlins will likely treat as a bullpen day.
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