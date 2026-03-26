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Tyler Phillips News: Snags bullpen spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Phillips will begin the season as part of the Marlins' bullpen, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old righty produced a 1.13 ERA and 9:5 K:BB in eight innings this spring to secure his spot. Phillips figures to fill a middle-relief role after posting a 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB over 77.2 innings last season with two wins, four saves and eight holds in 54 appearances for Miami.

Tyler Phillips
Miami Marlins
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