Tyler Phillips News: Starting Sunday
Phillips will start Sunday's game against the Mets, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.
The Marlins sent Braxton Garrett down after just two starts, and it will be Phillips who gets the next shot at replacing Robby Snelling (elbow) in the rotation. The right-hander has pitched well in 2026 with a 1.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 30 innings, but he has not thrown more than three innings in an appearance this season, so it would be a stretch to think he could get to the five innings necessary to qualify for the win in his first start of the campaign.
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