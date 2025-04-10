Tyler Rogers News: Logs scoreless inning Wednesday

Rogers threw a scoreless inning while striking out three during Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Rogers entered the game in the eighth frame, throwing nine of his 12 pitches for strikes during an extremely efficient inning. The right-handed reliever has yet to allow a run in seven appearances and has surrendered just one hit over his last four. Rogers owns a 0.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 6:2 K:BB, along with a win and four holds over seven innings so far this season.