Tyler Rogers News: Picks up second save
Rogers worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a win over the Marlins.
A pop-up and two flyouts took care of Miami's 7-8-9 hitters after Louis Varland had worked the eighth against the heart of the order. Toronto manager John Schneider's willingness to use Varland outside the ninth will open up occasional save chances for other relievers, but Rogers will be competing for those rare opportunities with Jeff Hoffman, and potentially Yimi Garcia (elbow) in early June as well. On the season, Rogers sports a 2.52 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB over 25 innings while also collecting one win and nine holds in 26 appearances.
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