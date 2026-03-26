Tyler Rogers News: Slotted into setup role
Rogers is expected to begin the season as one of the primary setup men for the Blue Jays ahead of closer Jeff Hoffman, Gregor Chisholm and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star report.
After signing a three-year, $37 million contract with Toronto in December, it's no surprise that Rogers will have a high-leverage role. The veteran right-hander has recorded at least 30 holds in three straight seasons, posting a 1.98 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 48:7 K:BB over 77.1 innings in 2025 between the Mets and Giants.
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