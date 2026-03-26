Tyler Rogers headshot

Tyler Rogers News: Slotted into setup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Rogers is expected to begin the season as one of the primary setup men for the Blue Jays ahead of closer Jeff Hoffman, Gregor Chisholm and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star report.

After signing a three-year, $37 million contract with Toronto in December, it's no surprise that Rogers will have a high-leverage role. The veteran right-hander has recorded at least 30 holds in three straight seasons, posting a 1.98 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 48:7 K:BB over 77.1 innings in 2025 between the Mets and Giants.

Tyler Rogers
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Rogers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Rogers See More
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
6 days ago
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
MLB
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Relief Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Relief Pitchers
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
20 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
28 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
36 days ago