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Tyler Rogers News: Tagged with loss vs. Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Rogers (1-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over an inning of work. He didn't strike out anyone.

Rogers had opened the season with a streak of eight scoreless appearances, but he was tagged with both runs in the eighth -- an RBI single from William Contreras and an RBI groundout from Brice Turang. Even though this was far from being Rogers' best outing, he still has a 0.93 ERA across his first nine appearances, and 9.2 innings of work, this season. He should remain a trustworthy arm out of the Blue Jays' pen as long as he can continue to limit the damage like he's done in the past, but his 5:4 K:BB is a bit concerning from a fantasy perspective.

Tyler Rogers
Toronto Blue Jays
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