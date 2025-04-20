Tyler Rogers News: Throws perfect inning Saturday

Rogers picked up a hold in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Angels, pitching a perfect inning and striking out one.

Rogers entered the game in the eighth frame and retired the side, throwing eight of his 12 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander hasn't allowed a hit in his last three appearances, and he's been charged with only one earned run this season. Over 11 appearances in the 2025 campaign, Rogers has recorded a 0.87 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and a 9:2 K:BB with six holds across 10.1 innings.