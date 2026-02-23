Tyler Samaniego Injury: Set for mound session

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Samaniego (back) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

A tight back prevented Samaniego from making his Grapefruit League debut over the weekend as planned, but the lefty hasn't been shut down and looks like he could be cleared to pitch in a game in the near future if he feels fine following Tuesday's throwing session. Though he occupies a spot on the Red Sox's 40-man roster, Samaniego doesn't look like a serious threat to join Boston for Opening Day and is expected to begin the season in the bullpen at Triple-A Worcester.