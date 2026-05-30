Tyler Samaniego News: Fails as opener
Samaniego (0-3) took the loss against the Guardians on Friday, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two over one inning as the opener.
Samaniego, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, put the Red Sox in a deep hole, from which they could not dig themselves out. Ironically, he was one of Boston's most effective relievers during his first stint in the majors, recording a 1.04 ERA across 17.1 innings.
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