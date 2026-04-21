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Tyler Samaniego News: Officially called up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Red Sox recalled Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

The left-hander was sent to Worcester last week but is back in the majors with Sonny Gray (hamstring) landing on the injured list. Samaniego made his first three MLB appearances during his stint with Boston earlier this season, and he went unscored upon with a 4:3 K:BB across 3.2 innings.

Tyler Samaniego
Boston Red Sox
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