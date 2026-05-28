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Tyler Samaniego News: Operating as opener Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 5:31pm

Samaniego will serve as the Red Sox opener on the mound Friday in Cleveland, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Samaniego was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, and he's now slated for the first start of his major-league career, though he'll likely be limited to just one inning. The southpaw will be followed by Brayan Bello, who will operate in a bulk relief role for the fourth time in five outings. Samaniego owns an impressive 1.04 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 17.1 innings in 18 appearances out of the bullpen with Boston this season.

Tyler Samaniego
Boston Red Sox
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