Tyler Samaniego News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Samaniego to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Samaniego has fared well with the Red Sox this season, posting a 2.66 ERA and 17:8 K:BB over 20.1 innings, but he's being sent out in order to clear a spot for the addition of Tommy Kahnle to the Boston bullpen. The left-handed Samaniego should get another chance with the big club later this summer.
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