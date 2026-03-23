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Tyler Samaniego News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Red Sox optioned Samaniego to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Samaniego spun 5.1 scoreless innings in Grapefruit League play, collecting a 6:2 K:BB with just one hit allowed. It wasn't enough to capture a spot on the Opening Day roster, but Samaniego is poised to make his major-league debut at some point this season.

Tyler Samaniego
Boston Red Sox
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