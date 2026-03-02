Tyler Samaniego News: Ready for spring debut

Samaniego (back) is scheduled to make a relief appearance Tuesday in the Red Sox's exhibition versus Team Puerto Rico, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Samaniego had been scheduled to make an appearance early in the Grapefruit League slate, but a back issue cropped up and prevented him from pitching. The young lefty wasn't shut down for long and has been able to ramp back up through bullpen sessions and live batting practice over the past week, setting the stage for him to make his spring debut Tuesday. Samaniego was added to the Red Sox's 40-man roster over the winter but is expected to open the season in the Triple-A Worcester bullpen.