Tyler Samaniego News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Red Sox recalled Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
He'll slide into the roster spot vacated by the injured Garrett Whitlock (knee). Samaniego has posted a 1.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 17.1 innings this season out of Boston's bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Samaniego See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Samaniego See More