Tyler Samaniego headshot

Tyler Samaniego News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

The Red Sox recalled Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

He'll slide into the roster spot vacated by the injured Garrett Whitlock (knee). Samaniego has posted a 1.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 17.1 innings this season out of Boston's bullpen.

Tyler Samaniego
Boston Red Sox
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