Tyler Samaniego News: Returned to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Samaniego to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The left-hander was called up by Boston last week and delivered three scoreless appearances with a 4:3 K:BB in three outings, but he'll be the odd man out of the bullpen with Jack Anderson being promoted Tuesday. Samaniego spent most of last season at the Double-A level and had a 3.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He seems likely to get another look in Boston this season after pitching well in his first taste of the big leagues.
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