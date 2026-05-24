Tyler Samaniego News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Samaniego to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

After working in relief both of the previous two days and with the Red Sox needing to clear room for another lefty reliever in Danny Coulombe (neck) to return from the injured list, Samaniego ended up being the roster casualty. Samaniego has posted a 1.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 17.1 innings out of the Boston bullpen this season and shouldn't have to wait long for his next call-up to the big leagues.