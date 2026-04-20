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Tyler Samaniego News: Set to rejoin big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Red Sox will recall Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester prior to Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Samaniego will absorb the roster spot vacated by the injured Sonny Gray (hamstring). The left-handed Samaniego turned in three scoreless appearances during an earlier stint with Boston, collecting a 4:3 K:BB in 3.2 innings.

Tyler Samaniego
Boston Red Sox
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