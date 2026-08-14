Tyler Schweitzer News: Back with big club

The White Sox recalled Schweitzer from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Schweitzer is back with the big club in place of Tanner McDougal, who was sent back to Charlotte in a corresponding move. Schweitzer has appeared in 11 games out of the bullpen for the White Sox this season, posting a 2.78 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB across 22.2 innings.