Tyler Schweitzer News: Back with big club
The White Sox recalled Schweitzer from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Schweitzer is back with the big club in place of Tanner McDougal, who was sent back to Charlotte in a corresponding move. Schweitzer has appeared in 11 games out of the bullpen for the White Sox this season, posting a 2.78 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB across 22.2 innings.
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