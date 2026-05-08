Tyler Schweitzer News: Called up to majors

Schweitzer was recalled to the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

In response to Osvaldo Bido being DFA'ed, the White Sox called up Schweitzer for his second big-league stint of 2026. The 25-year-old was sent back to Charlotte after making his MLB debut versus Baltimore on April 8, when he gave up a run on two hits with one strikeout and one walk over 1.1 innings.