Tyler Schweitzer News: Relegated to Charlotte

The White Sox optioned Schweitzer to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Schweitzer will return to the minors after making three appearances during his latest stint with the big club, giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. Despite a poor start to his MLB career, the 25-year-old could be welcomed back to Chicago if he returns to form at Triple-A, where he's posted a 2.91 ERA through 21.2 frames. Brandon Eisert was recalled from Charlotte in a corresponding move.