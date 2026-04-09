Tyler Schweitzer News: Returns to Charlotte
The White Sox optioned Schweitzer to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Schweitzer was brought up for his MLB debut Wednesday, but he'll be sent back to the minors after giving up one earned run on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings against the Orioles. Duncan Davitt and Brandon Eisert will join the White Sox's bullpen to replace Schweitzer and the injured Chris Murphy (elbow).
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