Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom Injury: Done for 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Soderstrom will undergo season-ending hip surgery Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Soderstrom landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hip impingement, after after further consultations and tests, season-ending surgery has been determined to be the best course of action for the 24-year-old. He'll finish the 2026 season with a .245/.338/.472 slash line with two steals, 19 home runs, 56 RBI and 58 runs scored across 453 plate appearances. The Athletics will turn to the likes of Carlos Cortes, Jonah Heim, Zack Gelof and others to serve as the team's designated hitter for the rest of the season in Soderstrom's absence.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
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