Tyler Soderstrom Injury: Lifted early Tuesday
Soderstrom was removed from Tuesday's game against the Royals with an apparent shoulder injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Soderstrom landed awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to make a diving catch in the fifth inning and needed a minute to regroup afterward. The A's made the call to pull him in the sixth and will presumably send him in for testing to determine the severity of his injury. Colby Thomas and Carlos Cortes stand to benefit from extra playing time if Soderstrom has to miss a start.
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