Tyler Soderstrom Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Athletics transferred Soderstrom (hip) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Soderstrom is scheduled to undergo hip surgery Friday that will cause him to miss the rest of the season, so the A's will move him to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man roster spot for Johnathan Rodriguez, who was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh.
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