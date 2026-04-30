Tyler Soderstrom Injury: Remains out of lineup Thursday

Soderstrom (shoulder/head) remains out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Soderstrom landed hard trying to make a diving catch in left field Tuesday and will sit for the second straight contest. The Royals are also throwing left-hander Noah Cameron on Thursday, which could play a part in the lefty-hitting Soderstrom getting a second straight day out of the lineup. Carlos Cortes is starting in left and batting sixth.