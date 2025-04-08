Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom Injury: Removed with calf tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Soderstrom was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres due to right calf tightness, Jessica Kleinschmidt of TheComeback.com reports.

Soderstrom went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored before being pinch hit for in the eighth inning. It's possible his removal was only precautionary since the A's were up 10-4 at that point, but it's still something the team might keep an eye on over the next couple of days.

