Tyler Soderstrom Injury: Removed with calf tightness
Soderstrom was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres due to right calf tightness, Jessica Kleinschmidt of TheComeback.com reports.
Soderstrom went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored before being pinch hit for in the eighth inning. It's possible his removal was only precautionary since the A's were up 10-4 at that point, but it's still something the team might keep an eye on over the next couple of days.
