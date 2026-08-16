Tyler Soderstrom Injury: Shelved with hip impingement
The Athletics placed Soderstrom on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hip impingement.
Soderstrom's absence from the lineup during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers was believed to be a routine rest day with a lefty (MacKenzie Gore) starting for Texas, but the young outfielder was evidently dealing with an injury. He'll be eligible for reinstatement Aug. 25, but given the Athletics' place in the standings, Soderstrom may not be rushed back from the shelf. The Athletics recalled infielder Darell Hernaiz from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding transaction.
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