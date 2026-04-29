Tyler Soderstrom Injury: Sitting Wednesday
Soderstrom (shoulder/head) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Soderstrom landed awkwardly on his right side after attempting to make a diving catch in left field Tuesday and was eventually taken out of the game. Manager Mark Kotsay said after the game that the 24-year-old hasn't displayed any signs of a concussion but is dealing with some soreness, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, and the A's will now opt to keep him on the bench Wednesday. Carlos Cortes will pick up a start in left field as a result and bat third.
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