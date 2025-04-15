Tyler Soderstrom News: Adds six RBI to explosive start

Soderstrom went 3-for-5 with a pair of three-run home runs Tuesday against the White Sox.

Soderstrom continued his upstart beginning to the season, cranking his seventh big fly of the year to bring three runs in during the first inning. He wasn't done there, however, launching his eighth long ball to drive in three more runs and push the Athletics in front 9-3 in the sixth inning. The 2020 first-rounder leads the major leagues in homers to this point, slashing an exceptional .328/.403/.734 with two doubles, 17 RBI and 15 runs scored through 72 plate appearances.