Tyler Soderstrom News: Back in action Friday

Soderstrom (shoulder/head) is starting in left field and batting sixth Friday against the Guardians.

Soderstrom sat the past two games after getting banged up on a dive attempt in left field Tuesday, but he's ready to go for Friday's series opener versus Cleveland. Through his first 29 games of the season, the 24-year-old is slashing .211/.298/.404 with three home runs, one stolen base, 18 RBI and 14 runs.