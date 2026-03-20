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Tyler Soderstrom News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Soderstrom (knee) will bat fourth and play left field in Friday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Soderstrom was lifted from Thursday's Cactus League game after being hit by a pitch on the knee, but he'll be back in action Friday. Thursday's removal was deemed to be precautionary.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
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