Tyler Soderstrom News: Back in lineup Friday
Soderstrom (knee) will bat fourth and play left field in Friday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.
Soderstrom was lifted from Thursday's Cactus League game after being hit by a pitch on the knee, but he'll be back in action Friday. Thursday's removal was deemed to be precautionary.
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