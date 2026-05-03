Tyler Soderstrom News: Blasts fourth homer in win
Soderstrom went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Guardians.
Soderstrom was the last of three Athletics hitters to homer, driving a solo shot off lefty Parker Messick in the fifth inning to go back-to-back with Zack Gelof. Coming off a breakout campaign with an .820 OPS in 2025, Soderstrom hasn't gotten off to a stellar start in 2026, though he has still produced at times, and Sunday's effort was a step in the right direction. Through 32 games, the left fielder is slashing .221/.304/.426 with four homers, 11 doubles, a triple, 19 RBI, 17 runs and a stolen base.
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