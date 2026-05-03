Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Blasts fourth homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Soderstrom went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Soderstrom was the last of three Athletics hitters to homer, driving a solo shot off lefty Parker Messick in the fifth inning to go back-to-back with Zack Gelof. Coming off a breakout campaign with an .820 OPS in 2025, Soderstrom hasn't gotten off to a stellar start in 2026, though he has still produced at times, and Sunday's effort was a step in the right direction. Through 32 games, the left fielder is slashing .221/.304/.426 with four homers, 11 doubles, a triple, 19 RBI, 17 runs and a stolen base.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Bennett
16 days ago