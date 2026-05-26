Tyler Soderstrom News: Blasts homer in loss
Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.
Soderstrom logged two of the A's four hits in the defeat, and he kept the team from being shut out with a solo blast to center field off Andres Munoz in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old snapped a 17-game homerless stretch during which he batted just .169 with only four RBI. Soderstrom broke out last season with an .820 OPS and 25 home runs across 158 contests, but he's far below those paces this year with six homers and a .682 OPS through 52 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 225 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More