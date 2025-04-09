Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Cleared to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Soderstrom (calf) will start at first base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Soderstrom was forced out late in Tuesday's 10-4 win due to a right calf contusion, but his early exit was likely precautionary more than anything, given that the Athletics held a six-run lead at the time of his departure. Even with a quick turnaround for Wednesday's day game, Soderstrom is feeling well enough to handle his usual duties as the Athletics' starting first baseman. The 23-year-old has been on fire at the dish to begin the season, batting .378 with a .440 on-base percentage and six home runs through 12 games.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now