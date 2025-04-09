Tyler Soderstrom News: Cleared to start Wednesday

Soderstrom (calf) will start at first base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Soderstrom was forced out late in Tuesday's 10-4 win due to a right calf contusion, but his early exit was likely precautionary more than anything, given that the Athletics held a six-run lead at the time of his departure. Even with a quick turnaround for Wednesday's day game, Soderstrom is feeling well enough to handle his usual duties as the Athletics' starting first baseman. The 23-year-old has been on fire at the dish to begin the season, batting .378 with a .440 on-base percentage and six home runs through 12 games.