Tyler Soderstrom News: Drives in three runs Wednesday

Soderstrom went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Soderstrom was a key contributor in the Athletics' win, opening the scoring with a two-RBI single in the first inning before delivering what proved to be the game-winning hit with an RBI single in the 10th frame. Wednesday snapped an 11-game stretch without an RBI for the left fielder, who had gone just 4-for-41 (.098) during that span. After a breakout 2025 campaign in which he posted an .820 OPS across 158 games, Soderstrom hasn't yet clicked to the same degree in 2026, slashing .194/.276/.371 with five homers, 14 doubles, a triple, 23 RBI, 22 runs and a stolen base through 46 appearances.