Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Drives in three runs Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Soderstrom went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Soderstrom was a key contributor in the Athletics' win, opening the scoring with a two-RBI single in the first inning before delivering what proved to be the game-winning hit with an RBI single in the 10th frame. Wednesday snapped an 11-game stretch without an RBI for the left fielder, who had gone just 4-for-41 (.098) during that span. After a breakout 2025 campaign in which he posted an .820 OPS across 158 games, Soderstrom hasn't yet clicked to the same degree in 2026, slashing .194/.276/.371 with five homers, 14 doubles, a triple, 23 RBI, 22 runs and a stolen base through 46 appearances.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago