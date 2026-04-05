Tyler Soderstrom News: Drives in three, scores three runs
Soderstrom went 1-for-4 with a three-run triple, three runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Astros.
With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Soderstrom cleared them with a three-run triple. It was just the second triple of his career. He scored on a Brent Rooker sacrifice fly one batter later. Soderstrom then walked and scored in the seventh and 10th innings. The left fielder is slashing .212/.316/.333 with three extra-base hits, six RBI, five runs scored and a 5:11 BB:K across 38 plate appearances to begin the season but is still looking for his first home run.
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