Tyler Soderstrom News: Fifth career multi-homer game
Soderstrom went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Mets.
Soderstrom erupted for his fifth career multi-homer game as well as a season-high five RBI on Saturday. The three-hit attack was also his first of the new year, and it was the lefty-swinging slugger's fifth multi-hit effort thus far. Through 55 at-bats on the campaign, Soderstrom is batting .236 with six extra-base hits, 13 RBI, seven runs scored and one stolen base.
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