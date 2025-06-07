Tyler Soderstrom News: Gets aboard five times

Soderstrom went 1-for-1 with four walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Orioles.

Soderstrom showed off a couple of things Saturday that he's not particularly known for -- speed and patience at the plate. He's now at a 10.0 percent walk rate on the year, though he still strikes out a fair amount (25.4 percent) as well. Soderstrom also swiped his third bag of the year. The 23-year-old has maintained a .256/.341/.480 slash line with 14 home runs, 43 RBI, 35 runs scored, 11 doubles and a triple over 66 contests. He should continue to play at first base until Nick Kurtz (hip) is healthy, at which point Soderstrom will likely rejoin the mix in left field.