Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Idle amidst hitting streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Soderstrom is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Rangers on Saturday.

The Rangers are sending southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the mound, so the lefty-hitting Soderstrom will be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while the Athletics go with Zack Gelof, Henry Bolte and Lawrence Butler in the outfield from left to right. Soderstrom is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 12-for-42 (.286) with one steal, two home runs, five doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Friday, August 14
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Friday, August 14
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
25 days ago