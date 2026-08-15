Tyler Soderstrom News: Idle amidst hitting streak

Soderstrom is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Rangers on Saturday.

The Rangers are sending southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the mound, so the lefty-hitting Soderstrom will be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while the Athletics go with Zack Gelof, Henry Bolte and Lawrence Butler in the outfield from left to right. Soderstrom is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 12-for-42 (.286) with one steal, two home runs, five doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored.