Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Moves into tie for MLB homer lead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in a loss to the Padres on Monday.

Soderstrom first went deep with a 385-foot blast to right field in the third inning, then tacked on another homer with a 389-foot shot to right in the seventh. The third-year first baseman is off to a blistering start to the campaign, slashing .381/.435/.857 with six homers, 10 RBI and nine runs through 46 plate appearances. The six long balls are tied for the MLB lead with Aaron Judge, and Soderstrom is one of 18 players to have reached double-digit RBI to date.

