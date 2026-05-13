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Tyler Soderstrom News: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Soderstrom isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Soderstrom doesn't usually step out of the lineup when a lefty is on the mound, but he'll take a seat Wednesday with Matthew Liberatore set to start on the bump for St. Louis. Brent Rooker, Henry Bolte and Colby Thomas will start across the outfield for the A's while Soderstrom sits.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
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