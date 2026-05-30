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Tyler Soderstrom News: Perfect at plate Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Soderstrom went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Soderstrom has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, including four multi-hit efforts. He's 14-for-36 (.389) with six extra-base hits and six RBI in that span. It's a welcome sight for the outfielder after his slow start this season. He's batting .223 with a .739 OPS, seven homers, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored, one stolen base, 17 doubles and two triples through 55 contests while occupying a near-everyday role in left field.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
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