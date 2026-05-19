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Tyler Soderstrom News: Sitting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Soderstrom is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.

The Angels have southpaw Reid Detmers starting Tuesday, so the left-handed hitter Soderstrom will take a seat. Soderstrom has struggled in 2026 with a .190/.275/.375 slash line, all massively down from 2025. His dip in versus lefties has been even worse with a .738 OPS in 2025 and just a .426 OPS in 2026. As he sits Tuesday, Colby Thomas has the start in left and is batting third.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
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