Tyler Soderstrom News: Smacks third homer

Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.

Soderstrom continued his red-hot start to the season Sunday, smacking an opposite-field homer off Bryan Woo that would stand as the A's lone run in the game. The 23-year-old Soderstrom now has two hits in three of his first four games to start the year, including a pair of home runs on Opening Day. He's quickly solidified an everyday role, going 7-for-15 with four extra-base hits.