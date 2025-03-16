Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Soderstrom News: Starts another spring game at catcher

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 10:09pm

Soderstrom started at catcher in Sunday's spring training loss to the Giants. While it's unlikely that Soderstrom will be the backup catcher in addition to being the starter at first base, manager Mark Kotsay said he could play the position during the regular season, MLB.com reports.

Jhonny Pereda has likely won the backup catcher job behind Shea Langeliers, but it's possible Soderstrom could get enough playing time at catcher to qualify in some fantasy leagues. Soderstrom played just one game at catcher in the majors but logged 21 games at the position in Triple-A in 2024.

